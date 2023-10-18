Vietnam - Saudi Arabia relations
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh leads a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to attend the ASEAN - Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and visit Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from October 18-20, at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
VNA
Video
President meets with Chinese top legislator, Russian President
Statue of Indian literary celebrity Tagore opened in Bac Ninh
Da Nang making greater efforts to protect red-shanked douc langurs
Sea and island tourism gives a boost to economic development
Best works for external information service honoured
You should also see
InfographicSuoi Giang ancient tea trees in Yen Bai province
The ancient tea trees of Suoi Giang commune in Van Chan district, Yen Bai province, have long been associated with the art, cuisine, and unique cultural features of the H’Mong ethnic minority people.
See more
InfographicVietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership
President Vo Van Thuong leads a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to attend the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, China, from October 17-20. His trip is made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and President of China Xi Jinping.
Infographic69 years of Hanoi’s Liberation Day (October 10, 1954-2023)
Hanoi is not only the national political-administrative centre but also a driving force for national economic development.
InfographicMajor issues up for debate at eighth session of Party Central Committee
The eighth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee opened in Hanoi on October 2 under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. The gathering will run until October 8.
InfographicVietnam-Cuba special relations
The relationship of solidarity and trust between Vietnam and Cuba continues to grow strongly and become increasingly substantive and effective. Relations on all three channels of Party diplomacy, State diplomacy, and people’s diplomacy are increasingly deepening. In addition, two-way economic-trade-investment relations are receiving greater attention.
InfographicFidel Castro’s historic visit to Vietnam’s liberated zone
The visit by Cuban leader Fidel Castro to the liberated zone in South Vietnam in 1973 stands as a momentous and significant historical milestone, showcasing the deep and enduring relationship between the two nations.