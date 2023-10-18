Politics Infographic Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership President Vo Van Thuong leads a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to attend the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, China, from October 17-20. His trip is made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and President of China Xi Jinping.

Politics Infographic Major issues up for debate at eighth session of Party Central Committee The eighth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee opened in Hanoi on October 2 under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. The gathering will run until October 8.

Politics Infographic Vietnam-Cuba special relations The relationship of solidarity and trust between Vietnam and Cuba continues to grow strongly and become increasingly substantive and effective. Relations on all three channels of Party diplomacy, State diplomacy, and people’s diplomacy are increasingly deepening. In addition, two-way economic-trade-investment relations are receiving greater attention.