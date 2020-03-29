Society COVID-19: Bamboo Airways restricts domestic, charter flights Bamboo Airways, Vietnam’s newest airline, has announced it will reduce the frequency of domestic flights amid the critical time of COVID-19 fight as directed by the Government and Ministry of Transport.

Society Hanoi, HCM City issue rules for citizens to fight COVID-19 Two of the country’s biggest cities, Hanoi and HCM City, on March 27 issued a number of recommendations on social distancing for its citizens to follow amid growing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, effective March 28 until at least April 15.

Society Ho Chi Minh City's downtown quieter during high time fighting Covid-19 Streets in downtown Ho Chi Minh City are nearly empty of people and means of private and public transport on March 28. Business, service facilities and places of entertainment have been closed in an attempt to join hands with the whole nation to fight Covid-19.

Politics Minister calls on people to cooperate with government in COVID-19 fight Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung has expressed hope that people and businesses will stay calm and work together with the Government in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.