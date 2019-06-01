At the event (Photo: VNA)

Bac Lieu (VNA) – The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu held a ceremony on June 1 to launch Vietnam Sea and Island Week and Action Month for the Environment in response to World Oceans Day and World Environment Day 2019.



Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung urged ministries, agencies, localities, socio-political organisations and people of walks of life to get involved in protecting sea and island environment in line with the strategy on sustainable development of marine-based economy till 2030 with a vision to 2045.



The government will issue a master plan and a five-year plan as reference for localities to devise their own scheme, the Deputy PM said, putting emphasis on ensuring the engagement of coastal communities, especially women and children, in the protection of sea and island environment as well as in management and exploitation of sea and island resources.



He outlined tasks for ministries and agencies, including fine-tuning legal regulations on solid waste management, carrying out the national action plan on air quality management till 2020 with a vision to 2050, especially in major urban areas, closely monitoring firms’ waste discharge, and building strict technical requirements for projects prone to pollution in coastal areas, among others.



The Deputy PM affirmed that Vietnam is ready to actively join environment, sea and island protection activities at regional and global levels while determinedly safeguarding sovereignty and legitimate interests of the country at sea, thus building an environment of peace, stability and cooperation for mutual development.-VNA