Culture - Sports Hanoi acknowledges artisans’ role in intangible cultural heritage preservation The important role of artisans in the preservation and upholding of intangible cultural heritage values in Hanoi was highlighted at a seminar held by the municipal Department of Culture and Sports on September 27.

Culture - Sports Dak Lak holds Mid-Autumn Festival programme for ethnic children Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan joined more than 1,500 ethnic children at a Mid-Autumn Festival event held in Ea H’Leo district, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on September 26.

Culture - Sports Beauty of Vietnamese culture imbued in art lanterns Made from “do” (poonah) paper and bamboo, combined with images from Hang Trong and Dong Ho folk paintings, lanterns made in the Magic of Colour (MOC) project create a cosy, brilliant space.

Videos Vietnam Design Week: Towards a sustainable creative industry The 4th Vietnam Design Week is taking place at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi, honouring excellent designs and designers from around the country.