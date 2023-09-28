Vietnam secures first gold medal at ASIAD 2023
Shooter Pham Quang Huy on September 28 won the first gold medal for Vietnam at the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 2023) in Hangzhou city of China's Zhejiang province.
Shooter Pham Quang Huy at the ASIAD 2023. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Shooter Pham Quang Huy on
September 28 won the first gold medal for Vietnam at the 19th Asian Games
(ASIAD 2023) in Hangzhou city of China's Zhejiang province.
Huy scored 240.5 points in the men's 10m air pistol event.
Shooter Lee Wonho from the Republic of Korea bagged the silver medal with 239.4 points, while Vladimir Svechnikov of Uzbekistan won bronze with 219.9 points.
Previously, Vietnamese shooters won bronze in the men's 10m air pistol team event with 1,730 points.
On September 25, shooter Ngo Huu Vuong bagged the silver medal./.