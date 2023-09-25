Shooter Ngo Huu Vuong (second from right) and Vietnamese coaches at ASIAD 2023. (Photo: VNA)

Zhejiang (VNA) – Shooter Ngo Huu Vuong secured the first silver medal for Vietnam at the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 2023) in Hangzhou city of China's Zhejiang province on September 25.



Vuong finished second in the men’s 10m air rifle running target category with 571 points, surpassing his own achievements in the last ASIAD which took place in Indonesia when he bagged a bronze medal.



Dwi Putra of Indonesia won the gold medal in this category with 578 points while Jeong You Jin of the Republic of Korea brought home the bronze medal after defeating Vietnamese athlete Nguyen Tuan Anh in the shoot-off round.

Vietnamese athletes secure two more bronze medals in rowing on September 25. (Photo: VNA)

Also on September 25 - the last rowing competition of ASIAD 2023, Vietnamese rowers bagged two more bronze medals.

In the women’s eight event, Dinh Thi Hao, Du Thi Bong, Ha Thi Vui, Ho Thi Ly, Le Thi Hien, Pham Thi Hue, Pham Thi Ngoc Anh and Tran Thi Kiet finished third with a time of 6 minutes 48.21 seconds. The gold medal was claimed by the host country's rowers with a time of 6:33.61, while Japanese athletes took the silver with a time of 6 minutes and 44.15 seconds.



The bronze medal for Vietnam was earned in the women's quadruple event. Bui Thi Thu Hien, Luong Thi Thao, Nguyen Thi Giang, and Pham Thi Thao came third in this category with a time of 6 minutes and 54.84 seconds. The gold medal was secured by China, with a time of 6 minutes and 42.84 seconds, while Iran took the silver with a time of 6 minutes and 51.82 seconds./.