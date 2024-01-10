Culture - Sports Vietnamese shooters win gold at Asian Rifle/Pistol Championship 2024 Vietnam’s Trinh Thu Vinh and Pham Quang Huy won the gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team category of the Asian Rifle/Pistol Championship 2024 which is being held in Indonesia, the Vietnamese shooting team’s training board announced on January 9.

Culture - Sports New Year book street festival slated for February 7-14 in HCM City The 2024 New Year book street festival will take place on Le Loi street, District 1 in Ho Chi Minh City from February 7-14, reported the municipal Department of Information and Communications on January 9.

Videos Cat Pagoda tells legendary tale Cat Pagoda), located in Lang Chanh district in Thanh Hoa province, is one of the most renowned pagodas in the local area. More than 100 km from Thanh Hoa city, the pagoda boasts a rich history intertwined with significant tales that reflect the harmony of religion, culture, and local community heritage.

Culture - Sports ICAV Chairwoman: Culture serves as bridge among nations Culture always serves as a bridge between nations, fostering closer connection among them, Chairwoman of the Argentina-Vietnam Culture Institute (ICAV) Poldi Sosa Schmidt told Vietnam News Agency in a recent interview in Buenos Aires.