Business Vietnamese, Chinese, Lao localities promote tourism cooperation More than 150 representatives from domestic tourism businesses and firms from China’s Yunnan province and Laos’ Vientiane city have shared experience and proposed measures to boost cooperation at a conference held in Sa Pa resort town, the northern province of Lao Cai.

Videos Businesses bullish on Q2 outlook: GSO Processing and manufacturing enterprises have forecast better performance in Quarter 2 despite global headwinds posed by conflicts and high production costs, according to a survey by the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.

Business Four-month public investment disbursement reaches 14.66% of target The disbursement of public investment in the first four months of this year was estimated to meet 14.66% of the set target and 15.65% of the plan assigned by the Prime Minister, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Business CPI in April inches up 0.07% The consumer price index (CPI) in April inched up 0.07% from the previous month and 4.4% year on year, mainly fueled by a petroleum price hike, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said on April 29.