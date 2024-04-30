Vietnam secures two more tickets to Paris 2024 Summer Olympics
Vietnam's Nguyen Thuy Linh and Le Duc Phat ranked 17th and 37th in the latest Badminton World Federation rankings with 48,350 and 23,630 points, respectively, securing their spots to compete in the Paris 2024 Olympics this summer, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's Department of Sports and Physical Training reported on April 30.
Badminton player Nguyen Thuy Linh (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam's Nguyen Thuy Linh and Le Duc Phat ranked 17th and 37th in the latest Badminton World Federation rankings with 48,350 and 23,630 points, respectively, securing their spots to compete in the Paris 2024 Olympics this summer, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's Department of Sports and Physical Training reported on April 30.
Since 2022, both Linh and Phat have set their own determination to participate in various international tournaments in order to accumulate their individual points and achieve a good position on the Badminton World Federation rankings.
Badminton player Le Duc Phat ranks 37th in the latest Badminton World Federation rankings (Photo: VNA)
Currently, the players are focusing on training inside the country. They also plan to compete in some international tournaments in May and June for best preparation for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic.
So far, Vietnam has secured 10 official slots to participate in the Olympics, including those badminton, shooting, swimming, cycling), weightlifting, boxing, canoeing, and rowing./.