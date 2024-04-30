Culture - Sports Chau champions at world of chess for cadet Winning all 11 matches, Nguyen Vu Bao Chau topped the FIDE World Cadet Rapid and Blitz Championship 2024 in Durres, Albania, which closed on April 29.

Videos Youngsters join hands to preserve traditional outfits With a desire to preserve and promote the cultural values of traditional outfits, youngsters from the Department of Journalism and Writing at the University of Hanoi Culture organised an arts programme reviving the clothing of the later Le Dynasty, attracting students from various universities around the capital.

Culture - Sports Students promote Vietnamese culture in Russia’s Far East An event promoting Vietnamese culture was held on April 27 at the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok city in the Far East of Russia.