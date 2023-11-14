Travel Two luxury cruise liners bring nearly 3,400 European, US tourists to Ha Long The Ha Long International Cruise Port is welcoming two luxury cruise liners with nearly 3,400 European and US tourists aboard on November 13-14 , reported the Tourism Department of Quang Ninh province in norther Vietnam.

Travel Conference looks to promote sustainable tourism in Central Highlands Orientations and measures to branch out cultural and eco-tourism in the Central Highlands region in a sustainable fashion were highlighted at a workshop in Gia Lai province on November 12.

Travel Luxury cruise ship brings 3,000 tourists to central localities A Celebrity Cruises ship with more than 3,000 passengers and crew on board berthed at Chan May port, the central province of Thua Thien – Hue on November 12.

Travel Connectivity awakes Mekong Delta’s tourism charm A kaleidoscope of tourism offerings have been branched out under a tourism connectivity programme between Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta region to unlock the allure of the southern localities.