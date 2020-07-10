Vietnam seeks to forge trade ties with Switzerland
Tan Cang Song Than ICD JSC (Photo: VNA)
Geneva (VNA) – Delegates at a webinar in Switzerland on July 9 shared the view that Vietnam is a promising destination for the movement of investment capital and production and supply chains that have been triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The webinar on Vietnam’s investment opportunities was jointly held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland, the Swiss-Asian Chamber of Commerce and Becamex Binh Duong, with the participation of nearly 30 firms from Switzerland, Germany and Singapore, along with domestic enterprises.
Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador Le Linh Lan highlighted Vietnam’s bright growth outlook in 2020 and 2021 as forecast by major financial and economic institutions like the International Monetary Fund and the Word Bank.
Vietnam is now focusing on promoting domestic private investment, attracting foreign direct investment, boosting export, increasing public investment and encouraging domestic consumption, Lan continued.
She also commended trade and investment ties between Vietnam and Switzerland, with two-way trade hitting 3.61 billion CHF (3.84 billion USD) last year, saying Switzerland is Vietnam’s sixth largest European investor with a total capital amounting to 2 billion CHF.
Vietnam believes that with their capacity and experience, Swiss investors in finance, pharmacy and food processing will continue to choose Vietnam as a safe and attractive destination during economic recovery post COVID-19, the ambassador said./.