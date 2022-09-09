At the seminar (Photo: VNA)

To attract more tourists from the Middle East and India, some experts and businesses participating in the seminar suggested that the Vietnamese tourism industry should regularly organise large-scale international tourism fairs and invite tour operators from Middle Eastern countries to attend; intensify communications about Vietnam's tourism sector such as broadcasting videos on regional television channels, and through travel bloggers and key opinion leaders, and join international tourism expos in the Middle East.Tran Duc Hung, Vietnamese Ambassador to Qatar, said that tourists from the Middle East and India prefer to go to private beach resorts and combine traveling to find commercial and investment opportunities, and therefore prefer not to travel in tour groups./.