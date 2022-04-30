Between 2010 and 2020, the Human Capital Index (HCI) value for Vietnam increased from 0.66 to 0.69. (Photo: VNA)

The low value-added manufacturing that accounts for most of the current FDI has been instrumental to fuel economic growth. To secure further economic development, a higher value-added industry, more innovation and a higher-skilled labour force are necessary.The country will need a new growth model to move out of the risk of a lower middle-income trap and achieve modernisation, industrialisation, as well as sustained growth. This calls for a modernized labour market too, she said.Labour productivity of the whole economy at the current price is estimated at 171.3 million VND (7,398 USD) per worker, 538 USD higher than that of 2020. The labour productivity in 2021 increased by 4.71 percent due to improved qualifications of workers with the proportion of trained workers with degrees and certificates in 2021 reaching 26.1 percent, higher than the 25.3 percent of 2020.The productivity, however, is still much lower than that in other countries in the region like Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, said Bui Quang Tuan, Director of the Vietnam Institute of Economics.According to the World Bank (WB), between 2010 and 2020, the Human Capital Index (HCI) value for Vietnam increased from 0.66 to 0.69, higher than the average of the countries that have the same income with Vietnam.Vietnam is one of the countries in East Asia-Pacific that have the highest HCI, reflecting its great achievements in education and health care over the past years, the bank said./.