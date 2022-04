Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

The number of Vietnamese labourers aged from 15 reached some 51.2 million in the first quarter of this year, up 200,000 as compared with the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).Of the figure, 50 million people have got jobs, up 132,200 year-on-year, with those working in the service sector making the largest share (38.7 percent), followed by industry and construction (33.5 percent), and agro-forestry-fishery (27.8 percent).The office said the programme on socio-economic recovery and development in line with Resolution No. 11/NQ-CP with specific measures has warmed up the labour market in the first three months.Meanwhile, around 1.3 million people were unemployed, down 135,200 from the previous quarter.Living standards of labourers have been improved and their average income has been restored significantly.The Business Registration under the Ministry of Planning and Investment said despite severe impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, business operations have bounced back since December 2021 thanks to the Government’s flexible measures in response to the pandemic.ILO Vietnam Labour Economist Valentina Barcucci said in 2000, 65.3 percent of the employed labour force was in agriculture. Twenty years later, those two-thirds fell to a little more than one third (37.2 percent). That additional third is roughly split between services and industry.While in 2000, agriculture was by far the biggest employer in the country, today services and agriculture are virtually equal (37.3 and 37.2 percent respectively), followed closely by the industry sector (25.5 percent of employment).