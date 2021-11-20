A medical worker takes nasal swab for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – As of 4pm on November 20, Vietnam recorded 9,531 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours, including 13 imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).



Of the 9,518 new domestic infections in 60 provinces and cities, there are 4,776 cases of community transmission.



Ho Chi Minh City still reported the most (1,046), followed by the provinces of Binh Duong (669), Dong Nai (621), Dong Thap (515), and Tay Ninh (495).



The infection tally in Vietnam currently stands at 1,084,625, ranking 37th among the 223 countries and territories.



The domestic infections in the fourth wave of COVID-19, since April 27, numbers 1,079,529 with 897,520 recoveries.



With 16,773 patients given the all-clear during the 24 hours, the total recoveries so far has reached 900,337.



The MoH also reported 107 new fatalities, bringing the accumulative number of deaths to 23,685.



On November 19, Vietnam administered 1,662,042 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, raising the total to 106,543,301. Among the vaccinated people, 66,483,363 received at least one shot of vaccine while 40,059,938 were fully inoculated, the MoH said./.