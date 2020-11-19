Health Five new imported COVID-19 cases reported on November 17 Vietnam reported five new COVID-19 infections, all among passengers returning from Russia, from 6am to 6pm on November 17, bringing the tally to 1,288, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Infographic Vietnam records no new community covid-19 infection for 76 days Vietnam recorded no cases of COVID-19 in the last 12 hours, keeping the total number of infections as of 6PM on November 17 at 1,288, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.