Hanoi (VNA) - President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 20 sent a message of congratulations to Hungarian President Ader Janos on the country's National Day (St. Stephen's Day, August 20).

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extended greetings to his Hungarian counterpart Orbán Viktor.



On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son sent a congratulatory message to Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Economic Affairs Szijjártó Peter./.