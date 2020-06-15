Vietnam sends masks to OVs in Switzerland amidst COVID-19
The Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland on June 14 handed over masks of the Vietnamese government to the Vietnamese community through the Association of Vietnamese Intellectuals and Experts in Switzerland (AVIES) and the Vietnamese students’ association in the host country.
At the hand-over ceremony (Photo: VNA)
In her remarks, Ambassador Le Linh Lan highlighted Vietnam’s marked achievements in the fight against COVID-19 that have been lauded by the international community.
She thanked the Vietnamese community in Switzerland in general and the two associations in particular for their support to the Vietnamese government during the combat, and urged them to make more contributions to the two countries.
AVIES President Luu Vinh Toan said Vietnam’s successes in the pandemic fight have helped to raise its position and prestige in the international arena.
He also spoke highly of the embassy’s efforts in citizen protection, which has encouraged the overseas Vietnamese to have more activities towards the homeland./.