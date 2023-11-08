Vietnam sends over 132,000 labourers abroad in 10 months
More than 50,960 labourers are sent to the RoK in the first 10 months (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam sent more than 132,000 labourers abroad in the first 10 months of 2022, according to the Department of Overseas Labour under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).
The figure surpassed the target set for the year by 20%.
Among the workers sent abroad in the period, 44,669 were female, accounting for nearly 30%. Japan remained the top destination of Vietnamese guest workers with 67,550, followed by Taiwan (China) with more than 50,960, the Republic of Korea (RoK) with approximately 6,000, and China with nearly 1,700.
According to statistics from enterprises, about 21,100 labourers were sent abroad in October alone.
Previously, the MoLISA has issued a decree regulating economic and technical norms on foreign language training for Vietnamese labourers working abroad under contracts./.