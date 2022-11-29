Travel Ho Chi Minh City develops food streets to attract tourists Ho Chi Minh City is focusing on developing food streets to attract more tourists and make them spend more during their stay in the city.

Travel Ba Ria – Vung Tau – attractive leisure tourism destination ​ With a 300km long coast line and diverse terrains from rivers, mountains to sea and hot springs, along with many special national historical sites, Ba Ria – Vung Tau has favourable conditions to develop high-class leisure tourism combined with sight-seeing and sport tourism.

Destinations Pristine Lieng Nung waterfall in Dak Nong province Located in Gia Nghia city, Dak Nong province, Lieng Nung waterfall, formed by the flow of Dak Nia stream which runs through N’Jrieng village, shows the wild beauty of the mountains and forests.

Travel Infographic Vietnam named leading heritage destination in 2022 Vietnam’s tourism destinations and brands have been named in the top 16 award categories of the 2022 World Travel Awards, with the country named the World’s Leading Heritage Destination for the third time since 2019.