Vietnam serves 2.95 million international tourists in 11 months
International tourists explore Dong Nai Culture-Nature Reserve by bicycle. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly 597,000 foreigners have visited Vietnam in November, up 23.2% month-on-month, bringing the total number of international tourists to the country in the first 11 months of this year to 2.95 million, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
The total figure is 21.1 times higher than that of the same period last year, but down 81.9% compared to the number of 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.
In the period, the number of international tourists travelling to Vietnam by air accounts for 88.9%, 11.1% by road, and 0.03% by sea.
Foreigners visit Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)The country was estimated to earn 536.3 trillion VND (21.6 billion USD) from accommodation and catering services, up 56.5% year-on-year, while revenue in the travel and tourism industry was estimated at 22.9 trillion VND, a 4.1-fold increase compared to that of the same period last year.
Recently, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism launched an email system, the first of its kind, to promote Vietnamese tourism at https://mail.vietnam.travel./.