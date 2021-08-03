Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son affirmed Vietnam will work with other countries to intensify and deepen the ASEAN- Republic of Korea strategic partnership in the new period.



Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said his country attaches importance to its strategic partnership with ASEAN, emphasising that ASEAN is the priority of its New Southern Policy.



The Republic of Korea backs ASEAN’s stance on the East Sea, and welcomes the bloc to promote its role in promoting cooperation, dialogue and trust building in the region.



At this meeting, the two sides agreed to issue a Declaration on strengthening ASEAN- Republic of Korea cooperation on the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific at the 22nd ASEAN-RoK Summit later this year./.

VNA