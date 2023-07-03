Business Developing high quality human resources for sustainable labour market recovery: experts Developing high quality human resources is a main solution to help the labour market recover in a sustainable manner, said Director General of the General Statistics Office (GSO) Nguyen Thi Huong.

Business GSO head points to factors affecting Vietnam’s efforts to curb inflation An 20.8% increase in the base salary for civil servants, public employees, and members of the armed forces from July 1 will lead to rises in prices of other goods and services, which may put a pressure on curbing 2023’s inflation, according to General Director of the General Statistics Office (GSO) Nguyen Thi Huong.

Business Digital transformation imperative in trading sector Digital transformation is vital for businesses in the trading sector to stay competitive in today’s market, and they need to focus their resources and implement it methodically to derive greater efficiency, heard a symposium in Ho Chi Minh City last week.