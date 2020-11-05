Vietnam shares experience in applying technologies in COVID-19 prevention
Medical workers conduct quick tests for people returning from COVID-19-hit regions (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Information and Communications partnered with the Ministries of Health and Foreign Affairs to hold a workshop on the application of technologies in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in Hanoi on November 5.
The workshop was attended by ambassadors and representatives of international organisations and media outlets and aimed at sharing Vietnam’s experience on applying technologies in preventing the spread of the coronavirus and treating those infected.
A number of attendees said that despite the complex developments of the COVID-19 outbreak in many countries, Vietnam brought it under good control quite quickly and has continued to do so in the “new normal”. One of the factors behind its success was the application of technologies, with various technology-based products being developed to aid the COVID-19 response.
One highlight was Bluezone, a Bluetooth-based mobile app that helps identify and alert people who have interacted with COVID-19 patients. The contact-tracing app, developed by the BKAV Technology Group, has been downloaded by more than 23 million Vietnamese people.
The National Hospital for Tropical Diseases introduced the use of a high flow nasal cannula (HFNC) in place of intubation for critically-ill COVID-19 patients, which not only benefited the patients but also helped the hospital save resources.
The workshop also featured test kits for COVID-19 produced by Thai Duong (the SunStar JSC), which have received market authorisation in the EU./.