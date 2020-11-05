Health Vietnam promotes reproductive health care for adolescents, youths Providing young people with knowledge about sexual and reproductive health combined with life skills education is a necessary and urgent issue, a top health official has said.

Health Vietnam plans COVID-19 vaccine trials on humans this month The Ministry of Health (MoH) has urged Nanogen Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. to complete procedures to promptly carry out COVID-19 vaccine testing on humans in November.

Health One new imported COVID-19 case confirmed Vietnam confirmed one new imported COVID-19 case on November 4 morning, bringing the total number of infections to 1,203, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.