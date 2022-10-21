Vietnam shares experience in ensuring workers’ rights
Vietnam shared its experience in ensuring the rights of labourers and emphasised the significance of better caring for them as well as the creation of sustainable employment, at an event jointly held by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the Group of Friends of Decent Work for Sustainable Development in New York on October 20.
Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Tra, Chargé d'affaires of the Vietnamese Delegation to the United Nations (UN), underscored the important role of harmonising national legislation with international labour standards.
The diplomat said she believes that suitable harmonisation will help improve working conditions, protect workers' rights, and promote effective economic cooperation among countries.
Ambassador Tra highlighted progress Vietnam has made in the field, including the joining of more ILO conventions and the adoption of the revised Labour Code in 2019 with many new contents matching international labour standards.
She also clarified advantages and challenges Vietnam has seen since joining ILO conventions.
The Vietnamese representative welcomed the opportunity to share with and learn from experience from different regions and countries, and affirmed that Vietnam will continue to cooperate with the ILO, other countries and stakeholders in promoting workers' rights./.