Society Hundreds of Vietnamese citizens tricked into illegal jobs in Cambodia rescued: spokesperson Hundreds of Vietnamese citizens tricked into illegal jobs in Cambodia have been rescued over the past several months, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said at the Foreign Ministry’s regular press conference on October 20.

Society 📝 OP-ED: Greater efforts needed to further promote gender quality, women empowerment: Experts Despite the various improvements in the promotion of gender quality and women empowerment, much still remains for Vietnam to do to ease gender prejudice and enhance public awareness on women’s role, according to experts.

Society Project promotes financial inclusion for ethnic minority women A project titled "Reach to Excel: Promoting Financial Inclusion for Ethnic Minority Women" has supported the development of more than 500 self-managed village credit savings groups (VSLA) with more than 11,000 women participating in savings and small-scale lending.