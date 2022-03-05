Vietnam shares others’ concerns about nuclear safety, security in Ukraine: Ambassador
Ambassador Nguyen Trung Kien, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has said that Vietnam shares concerns of other countries about nuclear safety and security in Ukraine.
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the city of Enerhodar, Ukraine shelled on March 4, 2022 (Photo: AFP/VNA)Prague (VNA) – Ambassador Nguyen Trung Kien, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has said that Vietnam shares concerns of other countries about nuclear safety and security in Ukraine.
Addressing an emergency meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors, held on March 2-3, Ambassador Kien, as a member of the Board in the 2021-2023 tenure, emphasised that IAEA has a function of building a framework and assisting countries to ensure safety and security in the process of developing nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, and is also tasked with implementing an inspection mechanism to ensure that countries' nuclear programmes are not for military purposes.
On that basis, Vietnam proposes relevant parties comply with their obligations under international law as well as strictly implementing the IAEA's standards and guidance on nuclear safety, security and inspection to avoid unfortunate incidents, he stated, affirming that the IAEA is an independent international organisation in the field of nuclear technology development and application, so all its activities and decisions should be reviewed and approved on the basis of compliance with its functions and duties.
Speaking at the meeting, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said that it is the first time a military conflict is happening amidst the facilities of a large, established nuclear power programme, which in this case also include the site of the 1986 accident at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.
The safety and security of nuclear facilities, and nuclear and other radioactive material, in Ukraine must under no circumstances be endangered, he noted.
He called for restraint from all measures or actions that could jeopardise the security of nuclear and other radioactive material, and the safe operation of any nuclear facilities in Ukraine, because any such incident could have severe consequences, aggravating human suffering and causing environmental harm.
The IAEA Board of Governors adopted a resolution, initiated by Canada and Poland, calling for a halt to actions that could potentially cause a nuclear accident and affect the IAEA’s inspection process./.