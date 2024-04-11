Politics HCM City promotes economic collaboration with Washington state Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan hosted a reception on April 11 for Washington State Senator Joseph Nguyen and a delegation from the state.

Politics Vietnamese, French navies bolster cooperation Frigate Vendémiaire of the French Navy docked at Tien Sa port, the central city of Da Nang on April 11, beginning a five-day visit to the locality.

Politics Government convenes April law-building session Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a monthly Government law-making session on April 11 to discuss the draft Law on Value-Added Tax (amended), and a plan to increase revenue sources and save regular budget spending in 2023.

Politics Peacekeepers help promote Vietnam’s image Vietnamese peacekeeping forces are developing strongly, contributing to affirming Vietnam’s role in the world arena and demonstrating Vietnam’s efforts and commitments to joining UN peacekeeping operations and building global peace and security.