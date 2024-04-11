Vietnam shares strategic knowledge about Indo-Pacific with Italy
Representatives of Vietnam presented the country’s relations with Italy and the Asia-Pacific region’s growing importance, while attending a hearing of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Italian Chamber of Deputies on April 10.
Deputy Director of the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam Nguyen Hung Son (fourth from left), Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung (third from right) and others at the hearing of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Italian Chamber of Deputies on April 10. (Photo: VNA)Rome (VNA) –
Deputy Director of the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV) Nguyen Hung Son and Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung were among the guests at the hearing, which focused on Italy and other European countries’ vision on the Indo-Pacific.
Talking about the enhanced economic and political relations between the two countries, Hung affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to the strategic partnership, traditional friendship, and multifaceted cooperation with Italy.
Meanwhile, Son provided Italian parliamentarians with information about the increasingly important role of the Asia-Pacific region – a new geopolitical and economic hub in the world.
He also presented advantages of and challenges to the Indo-Pacific region, the role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), new development potential of Vietnam, and opportunities for the bilateral cooperation.
Paolo Formentini, Vice President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, affirmed his country’s growing interest in the Indo-Pacific and its benefits from the development of relations with the region, ASEAN, and Vietnam.
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, Son said that in his speech at the hearing, he highlighted that Asia-Pacific is becoming more and more important, and Italy should pay attention to and enhance cooperation with this region so as not to be left behind in new regional cooperation trends.
He also told Italian parliamentarians that Vietnam is a critical partner of Italy in the region and could serve as a gateway for it to strengthen ties with other Southeast Asian and Asian-Pacific nations. Besides, he noted that as both countries hold numerous of advantages, there are various opportunities for Italy to boost partnerships with and investment in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.
The April 10 hearing was part of a fact-finding investigation of the Foreign Affairs Committee to identify the basis for building a new strategy for Italy’s presence in the Indo-Pacific region./.