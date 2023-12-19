Videos Great opportunities for Vietnam to develop semiconductor industry Vietnam is seeing great opportunities to turn the semiconductor industry into a critical national one in the next 30-50 years, experts said.

Business Vietnam’s car imports slow down over 11 months Vietnam spent 2.65 billion USD on importing 111,278 cars in the first 11 months of this year, down 26.6% in volume and 22% in value annually, reported the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Business VinFast, Japanese corporation shake hands on repurposing EV batteries VinFast, Vietnam’s leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, and Marubeni Corporation, a major Japanese trading and investment conglomerate, on December 18 officially announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities in the secondary use of EV batteries and the potential to establish a circular economy model.

Business Da Nang hopes to facilitate investment from Kazakhstan Da Nang supports and will create the best conditions for Kazakh businesses when investing in the central city, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Trung Chinh told Kazakh Ambassador to Vietnam Kanat Tumysh on December 18.