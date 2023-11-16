Politics Vietnamese, Cambodian provinces work to build shared border of peace, friendship The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Kien Giang province and the Committee of the Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodian Motherland of Kampot province on November 16 organsied a conference to review the one-year implementation of the emulation plan to build a shared border of peace, friendship, cooperation and development in the 2023-2025 period.

Politics Vietnamese President meets with leaders of Boeing, Apple Boeing is committed to building an aviation ecosystem in Vietnam, concentrating on developing aviation infrastructure, training human resources, and building airports and airplane maintenance and repair establishments, Dr. Brendan Nelson, Senior Vice President of the US-based Boeing Company told President Vo Van Thuong.

Politics HCM City strengthens ties with Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoa met with visiting Vice Chairwoman of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Hui Guo Hua on November 16.

Politics Steering Committee for External Information Service delegation visits Qatar, Egypt, Tanzania A delegation of the Steering Committee for External Information Service led by its permanent deputy head Le Hai Binh visited Qatar, Egypt and Tanzania from November 6-15.