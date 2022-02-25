Politics Infographic Unity is the Party's strength Building and preserving unity in the Party are always considered by President Ho Chi Minh to be the foremost important mission. Solidarity and unity are not only a matter of life and death for each party organisation at all levels, but also the life of the entire Party. It is vital to the Vietnamese revolution.

Politics Infographic Five outstanding achievements of Vietnam at UNSC during 2020-2021 tenure Vietnam had a successful tenure as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for 2020-2021, a difficult period for the world and the UNSC in particular due to complicated, uncertain and unprecedented developments in the world.

Politics Infographic Monetary policies aid socio-economic recovery and development A resolution on fiscal and monetary policies supporting the socio-economic recovery and development programme was ratified at the 15th National Assembly’s first extraordinary session (January 4 -11, 2022).