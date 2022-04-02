Vietnam, Slovakia seek opportunities to promote cooperation, investment
Vietnamese Ambassador to Slovakia Nguyen Tuan on April 1 received a delegation of the Slovak National Council, led by Chairman of its Economic Affairs Committee Peter Kremsky, to discuss economic cooperation between the two countries in the time to come.
At the meeting, the Vietnamese diplomat expressed his hope that the Slovak parliament, government, and competent agencies will support collaboration activities between the countries and that the Slovak National Council will soon ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).
For his part, Kremsky said the relations between his nation and Vietnam – which he considers a nation with importance regional role and having strengths in terms of natural and human resources – are yet to be on par with the sides’ potential.
Highlighting Slovakia’s consulting, construction and operation experience in the field of thermal power, hydroelectricity, and nuclear power, he stated his nation wants to cooperate with Vietnam in these sectors and welcomes Vietnamese investors.
The official informed that due to the impact of the current conflict in Ukraine, Slovakia is looking for alternative energy sources to reduce dependence on Russian energy sources.
He mentioned Vietnamese automaker VinFast, which has recently invested in building an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing factory in North America, and suggested that Vinfast consider Slovakia as its next investment destination, as Slovakia is a car production hub in Europe.
Kremsky said he is willing to collaborate with and assist Vietnamese investors in administration procedures./.