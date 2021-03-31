World Vietnam calls for greater efforts to protect civilians in Congo Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy called for greater efforts to protect civilians in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) at a UN Security Council videoconference held on March 30.

World Deputy FM attends 2021 India Economic Conclave Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the Vietnam ASEAN SOM Nguyen Quoc Dung recently attended the 2021 India Economic Conclave (IEC), themed “India's Decade: Reform. Perform. Transform”.

World Japan, Indonesia bolster cooperation under Indo-Pacific Strategy Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has expressed his hope to advance specific cooperation with Indonesia to concretise the Free and Open Indo-Pacific Strategy.

ASEAN Cambodia sees slowing COVID-19 infection rate After several days with more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 each day, Cambodia reported just 40 new infections cases on March 29 morning, along with six recoveries.