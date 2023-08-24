Society About 410,000 passengers expected at Noi Bai airport during National Day holidays Noi Bai International Airport (NIA) in Hanoi is expected to welcome about 410,000 passengers and nearly 2,500 flights during the four-day National Day holidays, up 37% and 17% annually, respectively, the NIA's leader said on August 24.

Society Vietnamese, Chinese young coast guard officers share professional experience A seminar between Vietnamese and Chinese young coast guard officers took place in Hanoi on August 24, as part of the third edition of their 2023 exchange programme.

Society ASEAN honours two eco-schools, two young eco-champions of Vietnam Two schools and two people in Vietnam were honoured at the 4th ASEAN Eco-Schools and 2nd ASEAN Youth Eco-Champions Awards, respectively, within the framework of the 17th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on the Environment in Vientiane on August 23.

Society Hanoi transport firms requested to not raise fares on upcoming National Day holiday The Hanoi Department of Transport has asked transport companies not to take advantage of high demand on the upcoming National Day holiday to increase fares without authorities’ permission.