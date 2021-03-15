Business Hoa Phat’s steel pipe sales up 8.6 percent in Jan-Feb Leading steel manufacturer Hoa Phat Group sold over 93,200 tonnes of steel pipes in the first two months of 2021, a year-on-year increase of 8.6 percent and giving it the leading market share in Vietnam.

Business Forum talks Vietnam-Japan ties in sustainable energy development in GMS A policy research forum was held in Hanoi on March 15 to look into the enhancement of Vietnam-Japan cooperation for the sustainable energy development in the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) in the post-pandemic period.

Business Doosan Vina delivers over 2,600 tonnes of equipment to customers Doosan Heavy Industries Vietnam Company (Doosan Vina) has completed two shipments with 2,600 tonnes of products in total for the Van Phong 1 (VP1) Thermal Power Plant and Thailand’s Sriracha Refinery, the company announced on March 15.

Business Southern province speeds up work on roads to Cai Mep-Thi Vai port complex The Ba Ria – Vung Tau People’s Committee has told agencies to speed up work on crucial transport projects to facilitate connections to the Cai Mep-Thi Vai port complex in the province’s Phu My Town.