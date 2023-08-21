Culture - Sports Hanoi museums, relic sites strive to provide new experiences to visitors Various new products and services have been provided by museums and relic sites in Hanoi with an aim to lure more visitors, especially youngsters, and promote their values at the same time.

Culture - Sports Ethnic Culture Village to celebrate National Day with various activities Various activities will be held at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism next month in celebration of the upcoming National Independence Day, according to organisers.