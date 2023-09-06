The MoNRE has coordinated with other relevant ministries and agencies in building a project implementing the JETP. (Photo: baotainguyenmoitruong.vn)

On that basis, the Prime Minister approved a project on tasks and solutions to implement COP26 outcomes, a national strategy on climate change by 2050, and an action plan on methane emission reduction by 2030.Vietnam has also updated the nationally determined contributions (NDCs) report. In the 2022 NDCs, the country raised its commitment level in line with the roadmap of bringing net emissions down to zero by 2050.It and the International Partners Group (IPG), comprising Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, the US, the European Union, Denmark, and Norway, issued a political declaration on the establishment of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) on December 14, 2022.To put the declaration in place, the JETP Secretariat was established under the Prime Minister’s Decision 845/QD-TTg dated July 14, 2023.The MoNRE has coordinated with other relevant ministries and agencies in building a project implementing the JETP, which sets specific targets and tasks for ministries, agencies, organisations and localities.The project also aims to boost renewable energy development and energy efficiency, contributing to achieving the above-said roadmap, according to the ministry.Through the project, the Southeast Asian nation will receive and effectively use international support in technology transfer, administration, and personnel training, as well as financial assistance from international partners for the implementation of the declaration.Specifically, Vietnam will build and perfect a legal framework to attract investors, businesses and individuals to just energy transition, and to promote technology transfer by 2030.The country will also build smart, modern electricity production, transmission, storage, distribution and operation infrastructure for large-scale integration of renewables.It expects to produce equipment in service of the domestic renewable energy sector by that time./.