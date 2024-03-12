Politics Vietnamese, Japanese Deputy Foreign Ministers hold talks in Hanoi Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu held talks in Hanoi on March 11 with Komura Masahiro, Member of the House of Representatives, Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, who is in Vietnam for a visit from March 10-13.

Politics Vietnam suggests empowering women in digital transformation Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan suggested empowering women and girls in science, technology and digital transformation while addressing the 68th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in New York on March 11 (local time).

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 12 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Hanoi’s Party oficial pledges to deepen ties with Laos Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung paid a courtesy call to Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane on March 11, assuring the host that Hanoi, as well as Vietnam, will spare no effort, together with the Party, State and people of Laos, to preserve and foster bilateral special relationship in various areas.