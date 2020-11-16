The 5.6km circuit of the F1 Vietnam Grand Prix (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Grand Prix Limited Liability Company (VGPC) is engaging in negotiations with the Formula One (F1) World Championship organisers on the holding of the race in Vietnam next year, a representative of the company has said.

Vietnam is currently not on the tentative 2021 F1 calendar, which is projected to have 23 races, including those cancelled this year in Australia, Monaco, Canada, and China.

The cancellation of the 2020 F1 race in Vietnam was officially announced in mid-October, due to the impact of COVID-19.

The pandemic has forced the cancellation of 13 F1 races worldwide.

The VGPC said it will provide refunds to all customers who purchased tickets for the Vietnam Grand Prix.

Initially slated for April 3-5 in Hanoi, it was expected to attract some 300,000 visitors and promote Vietnam’s tourism industry./.