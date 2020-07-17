Culture - Sports Creative spaces nurture creativity Following a long break due to COVID-19, creative spaces have now reopened in Hanoi, offering local people and tourists cool getaway venues.

Culture - Sports Theatre opens new exhibit hall about cai luong A new exhibit hall featuring information and images about cai luong (reformed opera) will be opened in September by the HCM City-based Tran Huu Trang Cai luong Theatre, one of the region’s leading traditional art troupes.

Culture - Sports Cham ethnic people’s signature pottery products Bau Truc pottery village in Ninh Thuan province is highly recommended by many travel guides. Here Cham ethnic people produce exotic pottery items.

Culture - Sports No Tokyo, but flame still burns brightly in athletes’ dreams The Olympic Games, one of the most-anticipated sporting events on the planet, was originally scheduled to start later this month in Tokyo but was postponed to July 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.