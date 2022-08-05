World Singapore's job market further recovers in Q2 Singapore's job market continued its recovery in the second quarter of this year, according to advance estimates released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

ASEAN Thailand welcomes 3.12 million foreign tourist arrivals during January-July Thailand recorded 3.12 million foreign tourist arrivals in the first seven months of 2022 as the country has removed most travel restrictions imposed earlier to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Politics Vietnam intensifies communication on ASEAN on its 55th founding anniversary The steering committee for ASEAN dissemination at the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) held a conference in Hanoi on August 4 on the dissemination of information about the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on the occasion of the bloc’s 55th founding anniversary (August 8).

ASEAN AMM-55: Partners back ASEAN’s central role Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the ASEAN Plus One, and ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers’ Meetings, and co-chaired the ASEAN-Republic of Korea (RoK) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Cambodia on August 4.