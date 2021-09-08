Vietnam stresses roles of international law in addressing global challenges
The UN Security Council (UNSC) needs to seek solutions for emerging challenges to global peace and security based on the UN Charter and international law, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, told the UNSC briefing with the Elders on September 7.
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The UN Security Council (UNSC) needs to seek solutions for emerging challenges to global peace and security based on the UN Charter and international law, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, told the UNSC briefing with the Elders on September 7.
Quy underscored the importance of multilateralism and the central role of the UN in preventing and addressing global challenges. He called on the UNSC to focus its work on preventing and solving conflicts, as well as building peace and consensus, saying that it is critical to reform the UNSC for improved transparency, democracy, representativeness and effectiveness.
It is crucial to support the role of regional organizations, such as the African Union, in maintaining international and regional peace and security, he said, noting that ASEAN has affirmed its centrality in the regional security architecture.
Founded by Nelson Mandela in 2007, the Elders are an independent group of global distinguished leaders working together for peace, justice and human rights./.