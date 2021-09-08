World Seventh GMS Summit Leaders’ Meeting closes The seventh Greater Mekong Sub-region (GMS) Summit held via videoconference on September 9 under the chair of Cambodian PM Hun Sen ended with the adoption of a new strategic cooperation framework – the third programme of the GMS.

World Indonesia ratifies ASEAN Agreement on Electronic Commerce Bill The Indonesian Government and the House of Representatives (DPR) have agreed to ratify the ASEAN Agreement on Electronic Commerce (AAEC) Bill.

World Cambodian PM calls for extensive solidarity within GMS framework Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen delivered the opening speech of the virtual 7th Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Summit on September 9 morning, stressing the need to enhance extensive solidarity towards strong socio-economic recovery.

World Thailand's export forecast to increase 12 percent in 2021 Thailand's exports are expected to rise 12 percent this year thanks to the global economic recovery and a return of economic activities after a widened coverage of vaccinations among major trading partners, according to the Thai National Shippers' Council (TNSC).