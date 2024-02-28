Society Infographic Health insurance coverage reaches 93.35% of population Vietnam Social Security (VSS) has completed or surpassed all targets regarding the coverage of social, unemployment, and health insurance. In particular, health insurance coverage reached 93.35% of the population, exceeding the requirement set out in Resolution No 01/NQ-CP dated January 6, 2023, from the Government by 0.15%.

Society Infographic Worship traditions during Lunar New Year Festival Vietnamese families started to prepare for Tet (Lunar New Year) festival since the 23rd day of the last lunar month.

Society Infographic Vietnam - The safest country to visit in Asia Vietnam is the safest and one of the most attractive travel destinations in Asia for the 2024 travel season, according to world-leading indie travel news source www.traveloffpath.com.

Travel Infographic What makes Vietnam an ideal destination for ‘digital nomads’ Convenient tourist visa, abundant attractions, low cost of living, and a friendly atmosphere are among the reasons that help Vietnam become an ideal destination for digital nomads, according to Travel Off Path, a travel news source which provides the most up-to-date and relevant news for travelers across the globe.