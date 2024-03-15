Vietnam strongly committed to promoting gender equality, women's rights: Ambassador

Delivering a speech at the 68th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) of the UN Economic and Social Council in New York, Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan expressed Vietnam's high-level commitment to ensuring gender equality and women's rights as well as its multifaceted engagement and contributions to this priority area, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang has assessed.