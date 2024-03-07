Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam strongly condemns violent, inhumane attacks targeting innocent civilians and civilian vessels on international shipping lanes, said the Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang on March 7.

The spokeswoman made the statement in response to reporters’ question regarding Vietnamese crew members aboard the vessel True Confidence which was attacked at sea.



Hang said immediately upon receiving the information on March 7, the foreign ministry instructed the Vietnamese Embassy in Saudi Arabia and Yemen and the Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt and Djibouti to contact the relevant local authorities to request information on the situation of the Vietnamese citizens on board the attacked ship.

She cited preliminary information that there were four Vietnamese crew members aboard, one of them has died and the remaining are reported to be in normal health condition.

Vietnamese representative offices will maintain close contact with local authorities and urgently undertake citizen protection measures and handle relevant procedures for the deceased, thus ensuring the Vietnamese citizens' legitimate rights and interests, she said, adding that the ministry, in coordination with relevant domestic agencies, will work with the company that deployed the crew members to take necessary protective measures.

“Vietnam demands that all parties concerned immediately cease all acts of violence and ensure the security, safety, and freedom of international navigation in accordance with international law”, she stated./.