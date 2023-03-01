Business Retail sales of goods, services up 13% in Jan-Feb Vietnam’s total retail sales of goods and services in the first two months of this year were estimated at 994.2 trillion VND (41.88 billion USD), up 13% year-on-year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Dutch firms offer suggestions to HCM City to draw investment Dutch enterprises have suggested Ho Chi Minh City improve its investment environment, develop transport infrastructure and connectivity, hold trade promotion activities, fight climate change and improve its urban living environment.

Business Singapore leads foreign investment in Vietnam Singapore remained the biggest foreign investor in Vietnam among the 51 countries and territories investing in Vietnam in the first two months of 2023, with 978.4 million USD, making up nearly 31.6% of the total registered foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country, down 42.7% year-on-year, the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) reported.