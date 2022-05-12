Politics President meets HCM City voters President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the Ho Chi Minh City delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies met voters in the city's Districts 5, 8 and 11 to listen to their opinions and requests ahead of the third plenary session of the 15th NA.

Politics National symposium promotes fight against individualism in Party A national symposium on improving revolutionary morality and wiping out individualism in line with Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morality and style was held in Hanoi on May 12.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 12 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on May 12.