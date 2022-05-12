Vietnam supports humanitarian aid for conflict-hit people in Ukraine: Vice Spokesman
Vice Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Doan Khac Viet (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam supports humanitarian activities by countries, the United Nations and international partners to assist people affected by the Ukraine conflict, Vice Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Doan Khac Viet said at the ministry’s routine press meeting on May 12.
Fielding a question from Vietnam News Agency about the country’s provision of 500,000 USD in humanitarian aid for Ukraine, he said Vietnam shares the international community’s deep concern over the humanitarian situation caused by recent developments in Ukraine.
Vietnam perceives that it is necessary to immediately end the use of force, guarantee security and safety for civilians, protect essential infrastructure, respect and comply with international humanitarian law, and create conditions for humanitarian access and the evacuation of foreign communities, including Vietnamese people, in Ukraine, Viet noted.
Stressing Vietnam’s support for humanitarian activities to assist conflict-hit people, he said in response to the UN appeal, Vietnam decided to donate 500,000 USD, including 100,000 USD to the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), 100,000 USD to the World Health Organisation (WHO), another 100,000 USD to the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and 200,000 USD to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society via the Vietnam Red Cross Society to help deliver humanitarian aid and assistance for people impacted by the Ukraine conflict./.