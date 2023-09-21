Politics Vietnam attends 16th Ministerial Meeting of Global Governance Group Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet attended the 16th Ministerial Meeting of the Global Governance Group (3G) held on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 20 (local time).

Politics PM receives US National Security Advisor in New York Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has proposed relevant agencies of Vietnam and the US work together to complete new cooperation frameworks to lay a foundation for the two sides further promote and deepen bilateral cooperative relations, especially in the strategic fields of science-technology; innovation, green growth; sustainable and green energy transition; response to climate change; and cyber security.

Politics PM receives UNIDO, global vaccine alliance leaders in New York Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted separate receptions for Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) Gerd Müller and Chief Programme Officer at the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) Aurélia Nguyen in New York on September 20 (local time).

Politics National Day, elevation of Vietnam-US ties celebrated in Washington The Vietnamese Embassy in the US in collaboration with the US Institute of Peace organised a banquet on September 19 evening to celebrate the 78th National Day of Vietnam and the newly-elevated Vietnam-US relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development.