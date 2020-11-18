Politics Grand ceremony marks Vietnam Fatherland Front’s 90th anniversary A grand ceremony was held in Hanoi on November 18 to mark the 90th anniversary of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF). Prominent among the participants were Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Politics ASEAN 2020: 17th ASEAN+3 Ministers on Energy Meeting’s preparatory meeting The ASEAN Plus Three Senior Officials' Meeting on Energy convened in the form of a video conference on November 18 in preparations for the 17th ASEAN Plus Three Ministers on Energy Meeting.

Politics ASEAN ambassadors promote partnership with Ukraine Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Anh Tuan joined a working lunch of three ambassadors from ASEAN countries and Yevhen Pikalov, Directorate General for the Asia-Pacific Region at the Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow on November 17.