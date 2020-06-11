Politics Vietnam offers congratulations on Russia Day Vietnamese leaders have sent messages to congratulate their Russian counterparts on Russia Day, June 12.

Politics Vietnam backs justice guarantee as pillar in Sudan’s transitional period Vietnam expressed support for justice guarantee as one of the pillars in Sudan’s transitional period, during an online meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in New York on June 10.

Politics NA Chairwoman Ngan elected as Chairperson of National Election Council National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan was elected as Chairperson of the National Election Council at the ongoing ninth session of the 14th legislature in Hanoi on June 11.