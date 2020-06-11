Vietnam, Switzerland seek measures to forge cooperation
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on June 11 held phone talks with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis on measures to enhance cooperation between the two nations, as well as their coordination at multilateral forums.
The two sides rejoiced at the fruitful development of the bilateral ties, especially the implementation of reached agreements during all-level delegation exchanges, and agreed to step up delegation exchanges, particularly those at the high level.
Joint efforts will be made to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries (1971-2021), the consented.
The ministers also reached consensus on orientations to boost economic and trade relations like accelerating the signing of the free trade agreement between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association to support the two economies and deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ignazio Cassis lauded Vietnam’s efforts in performing its roles as ASEAN Chair and non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.
He said the international community would learn from Vietnam’s experience in fighting the pandemic.
Minh spoke highly of Switzerland’s commitment to funding international cooperation in preventing, controlling and mitigating the impact of COVID-19, saying Vietnam stands ready to join the European country’s efforts against the epidemic.
They agreed to enhance coordination in optimising cooperation potential between ASEAN and Switzerland in 2020 when Vietnam serves as ASEAN Chair./.