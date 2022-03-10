Culture - Sports Quang Ngai working to promote values of Sa Huynh culture The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of central Quang Ngai province is scheduled to organise a workshop on the culture of Sa Huynh, which lasted from the beginning of the Christian era until the second century AD, within this month, with the participation of many experts in archaeology and culture.

Culture - Sports Lexus Challenge Golf Tournament 2022 starts The Lexus Challenge 2022, hosted by the Vietnam Golf Association (VGA), starts at Trang An Golf & Country Club, northern Ninh Binh province, on March 8.