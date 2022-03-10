Vietnam takes 32 swimmers to upcoming SEA Games
Vietnamese swimmers are training in Hungary. (Photo: webthethao.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - Thirty two Vietnamese swimmers will compete at the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), head of the swimming department of the Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA) Le Thanh Huyen has announced.
They aim to win 6-8 golds across all 40 categories, the official added.
Nine members of the team, including gold medal hopeful Nguyen Huy Hoang, are training in Hungary until April 24.
Nguyen Huy Hoang won a gold medal at the previous SEA Games. (Photo: VNA)Vietnam is striving for 140 gold, 77 silver and 71 bronze medals at the regional sporting event, to be hosted by the country this May.
Swimming is set to take place on May 14-19 at My Dinh water sports stadium in Hanoi.
SEA Games 31 will feature over 40 sports, and 526 events with the attendance of some 10,000 athletes and officials from the 11 Southeast Asian countries./.