Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has rolled out multiple programmes to tackle plastic waste in the context of the region emerging as a “hot spot” for plastic pollution.



Statistics from the World Economic Forum (WEF) reveal that every year, the world produces more than 400 million tonnes of plastics, of which 75-199 million tonnes are currently found in oceans.



The amount could triple in the next two decades if no actions are taken.



A study published by the WEF in 2021 showed that among the 10 countries that discharge the most plastics into the ocean, five are in ASEAN.



Apart changes in plastic use, Vietnam has put into use many initiatives towards a circular economy.



Most recently, Plastic People has been the only Vietnamese innovator in the Top 5 of the Plastic Waste to Value Southeast Asia Challenge to tackle plastic waste mismanagement in the region.



The challenge was jointly launched by The Incubation Network, in partnership with the Global Plastic Action Partnership, UpLink by theWEF, and the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, aiming to accelerate innovative solutions that are focused on plastic recycling and upcycling in Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.



The top five innovators will be participating in the tailored development programme over the course of five months.



Moreover, the 2020 Law on Environmental Protection officially came into force in 2022, with the supplement of regulations on plastic waste reduction, recycling, reuse and treatment.

The national action plan on marine plastic waste management also aims to cut half of plastic debris in the ocean by 2025, and 75% by 2030.



Vietnam will ban the use of all plastic bags, even in wet markets, from 2030, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment./.