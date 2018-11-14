Mufidah Yusuf Kalla, the wife of the Indonesian Vice President, visited the Vietnamese Embassy's booth in last year's event (Photo: VNA) VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Vietnamese traditional handicrafts, silk and lacquer products, pottery statues, jewellery and especially coffee and nem (fried spring rolls) are being sold at an annual charity bazaar in Jakarta, which opened on November 14.



The Women’s International Club (WIC) Jakarta hosted the 51st edition of the two-day fair, aiming to raise funds for charitable activities.



This year’s event saw more than 50 booths from embassies in Indonesia and about 230 of local enterprises. It also featured cultural performances of the Indonesia’s Yogyakarta region and embassies.



In her opening remarks, Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla’s wife Mufidah said that the fair offers an opportunity for fundraising campaigns of social activities, promoting education and improve livelihoods in many areas.



Established in 1950 by women of four different nationalities – India, Indonesia, the UK and the US – the club has become a gathering place for women from foreign embassies in Indonesia.



It regularly holds humanitarian activities to assist people with disabilities, the elderly, street children, orphans and disadvantaged students in Indonesia.



The profits will be donated to humanitarian projects, including presenting learning tools for schools dedicated to poor and homeless children and orphans, upgrading infrastructure in care centres for the elderly and people with mental disorders.-VNA