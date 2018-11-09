Deputy Minister of Public Security Bui Van Nam speaks at the 17th meeting of heads of special services, security and law enforcement agencies (Source: VNA)

– Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lt. Gen. Bui Van Nam led a delegation to the 17th meeting of heads of special services, security agencies and law enforcement organisations held in Moscow, Russia, from November 7-8.According to organisers, the meeting attracted the participation of 125 delegations from 80 nations from across the world and five international organisations, namely the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the European Union, and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean.During the two-day event, delegates focused discussion on urgent issues related to international terrorism, security, information safety, and security for large-scale international events.In his speech, the Vietnamese representative underlined that the fourth industrial revolution with the development of breakthrough technologies has changed the cyber space, which is forecast to bring about unprecedented benefits for society and change the face of numerous nations.However, the international community, including Vietnam, is facing increasing non-traditional security and new forms of war such as cyber war, cyber attacks and hi-tech crimes.Therefore, Vietnam has issued a number of legal documents on ensuring cyber security and preventing crimes, including the Law on Cyber Security and the National Security Strategy, with priority given to international cooperation in this field on the basis of respecting independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and not interfering into each other’s internal affairs, Nam shared.To increase the efficiency of crime prevention and combat in the field of information security, the Vietnamese officer proposed intensifying international collaboration in reaching a consensus on a code of conduct on the cyber space, diversifying partnership and creating a consensus on the global scale, exchanging and sharing information and experience in responding to cyber incidents and organising drills, and increasing the capacity of ensuring cyber security.Appreciating the meeting’s significance, he said Vietnam wishes to continue learning from other nations’ experience while willing to cooperate and share experience with international law-enforcement agencies and organisations in this field.Concluding the meeting, delegates approved a joint communiqué and a joint statement which support the UN’s resolutions on anti-terrorism and call for strengthening intelligence information sharing through the International Data Bank, and boost collaboration in the fight against the use of information technology and communications for terrorism and extremism purposes.-VNA